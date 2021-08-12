UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Two People Rescued From Russia's Crashed Mi-8 Taken to Intensive Care Unit - Governor

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Two people rescued from Russia's Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory were taken to an intensive care hospital unit in serious condition, doctors believe their lives are not in danger, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the helicopter fell into the Kuril Lake with three crew members and 13 passengers on board. Eight people were rescued.

"Kronotsky Nature Reserve staffers provided direct assistance, as they approached the crash site on boat and rescued eight people.

In total, there were 16 people on board: three crew members and 13 tourists. Two of those rescued are in serious condition. They received initial care on the spot and were delivered to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by a plane of the emergencies services. The two people were taken to an intensive care unit. Doctors have no fear for their lives," Solodov said, as quoted by the regional government.

