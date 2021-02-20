Two People Severely Injured in Cargo Ship Blast in Gibraltar Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) An explosion on the cargo ship CSSC Cape Town registered in Hong Kong injured two people in the vicinity of Gibraltar, the local authorities reported.

The explosion happened late Friday in the fore section of the vessel when it entered the Strait of Gibraltar on its way from the US city of Baltimore.

The cargo ship was transporting coal, the authorities said. So far no information on the causes of the incident is available.

Two people have been injured in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Seville, Spain. According to the Europa Sur news portal, they are in critical condition.