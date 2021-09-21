UrduPoint.com

Two People Shot At Virginia High School, Taken To Hospital - Police Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Two individuals were shot during an incident at a high school in Newport News, Virginia and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, the Newport news Police Department said on Monday.

"Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening," the police department said in a statement about the incident.

The two victims are a 17-year old male and a 17-year old female, the police added. They also said that two other individuals were taken to the hospital with non-gunshot injuries related to the evacuation of the school that followed the shooting.

The police department said that there is no suspect in custody at this time, that the suspect is no longer at the school, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a tweet that he is in close contact with first responders at the school. US Senator from Virginia Mark Warner similarly stated in a tweet that he is monitoring reports of the shooting.

