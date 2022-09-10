Two People Taken to Hospital After Plane Crash in San Diego Bay - Naval Base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) At least two people were taken to the hospital after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay, according to the North Island Naval Air Station.

Two pilots of the Learjet 35 aircraft, operated by Fast Air Ltda, were taken to the hospital as a precaution, after the Friday crash, North Island Naval Air Station spokesperson Kevin Dixon said, as cited by Fox news.

The pilots were the only two people on board the Navy-contracted plane. Nobody on the ground was injured, according to Dixon.

The plane landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay, coming to rest at the edge of the water, after it slid off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island at around 1:15 p.m. local time (20:17 GMT) on Friday, Dixon said.

US media reports said the crash was likely the result of poor visibility and heavy rain.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.