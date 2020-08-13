UrduPoint.com
Two People Who Made Molotov Cocktails Detained - Belarusian Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Riot police have detained in Minsk two young men who made Molotov cocktails, Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said Wednesday.

"Today at 19:40 on Yakubovskogo Street in Minsk, riot police officers detained two residents of the capital who were filling bottles with Molotov cocktails," Chemodanova said on Telegram.

Unauthorized mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

