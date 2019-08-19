Two People Wounded by Turkish Airstrikes in Province of Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports

At least two people were injured in airstrikes conducted by the Turkish military in Iraqi Kurdistan's Sulaymaniyah province on Monday, local media reported

The airstrikes were carried out near the town of Sangasar at around 09:30 local time (06:30 GMT), the Rudaw news agency reported. As a result, two people were injured in the nearby Bole village, with airstrikes leading to fires in orchards and groves in the area.

According to locals, people in the village are scared of the possibility of new strikes and cannot provide assistance to those wounded.

There are reportedly no bases belonging to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) near the village, the media reported, citing a local resident.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The Turkish government and the PKK agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after several terrorist attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara launched Operation Claw targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.