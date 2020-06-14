Two People Wounded in Explosion at Honda Motor Plant in Central Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) An explosion has rocked a plant of Honda Motor Company car manufacturer in Japanese central Mie Prefecture, leaving two workers injured, media reported on Sunday, citing the local police.

The blaze took place at around 09:15 a. m.

local time (00:15 GMT) near an electrical power distribution board at Honda's Suzuka factory, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Those injured were operating the distribution board to see whether there was a flow of current, the media said. They were transferred to hospitals with burns of upper body and face.

According to Kyodo, reasons behind the incident are being investigated.