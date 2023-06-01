UrduPoint.com

Two People Wounded In Overnight Shelling Of Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Two people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Shebekino town in Russia's Belgorod region overnight, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"This night was once again tense for Shebekino. Shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces lasted for an hour. According to preliminary data, there are two wounded," he said on Telegram.

The governor said that a male citizen had his arm amputated and remained in serious condition, while another person suffered a concussion but made his way to a hospital on his own in moderate condition.

Gladkov said medical assistance had been provided to those in need, adding that operational and emergency services were on site.

On Tuesday, Gladkov announced that the regional authorities would start the evacuation of children from the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts of the Belgorod region due to Ukraine's continued shelling, with the first 300 of them being to the city of Voronezh later in the day.

