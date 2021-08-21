Two People Wounded in Shooting Near Shopping Mall in Marseille - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Two people were injured in a shooting near a shopping mall in the French city of Marseille, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place in the city's tenth district after midday. One individual, who was shot in the stomach, had a police record.

The police and rescue operations are working at the site of the incident.