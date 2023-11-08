Two peregrine falcons sold for SAR174,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The 26th night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction, hosted by the club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, witnessed the sale of two peregrine falcons, known locally as shaheen. One falcon was sold for SAR93,000, the other for SAR81,000.

The auction witnessed a large turnout from among auction enthusiasts and falconers in the Kingdom and the region. Proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting investment in falcons, holding further auctions, and organizing the buying and selling processes.

The Saudi Falcons Club provides housing and transportation for falcon owners. The auction is streamed live on television channels and on the club’s social media accounts.