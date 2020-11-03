Two Persons Arrested in Switzerland in Connection With Terrorist Attack in Vienna - Police

Two persons were arrested in the Swiss canton of Zurich in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna, the police of the city of Winterthur said

The police arrested two Swiss citizens, 18 and 24 years old.

"The extent to which the arrested and the alleged offender are connected is currently under investigation," the statement says.