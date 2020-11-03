UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Arrested In Switzerland In Connection With Terrorist Attack In Vienna - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:49 PM

Two persons were arrested in the Swiss canton of Zurich in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna, the police of the city of Winterthur said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Two persons were arrested in the Swiss canton of Zurich in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna, the police of the city of Winterthur said.

The police arrested two Swiss citizens, 18 and 24 years old.

"The extent to which the arrested and the alleged offender are connected is currently under investigation," the statement says.

