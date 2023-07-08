Two Persons Behind Shah Cheragh Shrine Terrorist Attack Executed in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Iranian authorities have carried out the death sentences of two participants in the terrorist attack that took place at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz in October 2022, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Both men were hanged upon completion of the legal formalities, the Tasnim news agency reported.

In late October 2022, a group of gunmen opened fire on the territory of the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and 45 others were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of female activist Mahsa Amini.