UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Persons Detained In Connection With Incident At Central Station In Utrecht - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Two Persons Detained in Connection With Incident at Central Station in Utrecht - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Two persons were detained in connection with the incident at the central station in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the NOS broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the police are looking for a man who said something suspicious or alarming. It is unclear what the man said exactly, but that was sufficient reason for the evacuation.

Police have dispatched a special explosives team to the station, NOS reported.

Related Topics

Police Man Utrecht

Recent Stories

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

25 minutes ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

40 minutes ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

1 hour ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.