Two Persons Detained in Connection With Incident at Central Station in Utrecht - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Two persons were detained in connection with the incident at the central station in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the NOS broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the police are looking for a man who said something suspicious or alarming. It is unclear what the man said exactly, but that was sufficient reason for the evacuation.

Police have dispatched a special explosives team to the station, NOS reported.