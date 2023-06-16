Two Persons Shot During Denver Nuggets Basketball Championship Parade - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Two have been shot people during a parade celebrating the basketball team Denver Nuggets winning the NBA championship, while in an unrelated incident, a police officer has been struck by a firetruck during the same event, the Denver Police Department said on Thursday.

"DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Curtis. Two victims located. Condition unknown at this time.

Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available," the Denver Police Department said.

One police officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade and he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Denver Police Department said.

Thousands of people gathered in Denver on Thursday to celebrate the Nuggets' first NBA championship, which they earned after defeating the Miami Heat in five games.