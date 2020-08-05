Two Philippine Citizens Killed, 8 More Injured in Massive Explosion in Beirut - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Two citizens of the Philippines were killed and eight more were injured as a result of a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, CNN Philippines reported on Wednesday, citing Philippine Charge d'Affaires to Lebanon Ajeet Panemanglor.

According to the official, 11 more Filipinos remain missing after the blast.

The media stated that the Filipinos who died in the blast were at their employers' homes when the accident happened.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening.

The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. According to the Health Ministry, more than 4,000 people were injured, over 78 died.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast had been caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut. The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy.