Two Philippine Crew Among Dead In Huthi Missile Attack: Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Two Filipino crew members were among those killed in a missile attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Philippine government said Thursday.
Those killed in the attack on Wednesday appear to be first deaths resulting from Huthi attacks on merchant vessels transiting the key Red Sea trade route.
"With great sadness, the Department of Migrant Workers confirms the deaths of two Filipino seafarers in the most recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships plying the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," the agency said in a statement.
"We are also informed that two other Filipino crewmen were severely injured in the attack on their ship," it added.
Manila is liaising with the ship owners and its crewing agency "to ascertain the conditions of the rest of the ship's crew" and to repatriate them, the department said.
An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported "three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship", the US Central Command said in a statement.
Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the rebels.
Manila is still seeking the release of 17 Filipinos taken hostage by the Huthis in November after the rebels seized their ship in the Red Sea.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
More Stories From World
-
US House passes deal on eve of Biden speech to avert partial shutdown36 minutes ago
-
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, crew says three killed46 minutes ago
-
After long tussle, Sweden to become NATO member56 minutes ago
-
China Two Sessions: Global focus on China future policies1 hour ago
-
'Sad' Nadal abandons latest comeback with Indian Wells withdrawal1 hour ago
-
Senegal should vote at end of March after weeks of crisis1 hour ago
-
February marks 9th straight month of record-smashing global heat: climate monitor1 hour ago
-
Armorer's 'constant' failures led to death on 'Rust' set: prosecutor1 hour ago
-
Czechs snub cabinet meeting with Slovakia on Ukraine rift2 hours ago
-
England win toss, opt to bat in fifth India Test2 hours ago
-
Women break into Japan's 'masculine' Noh theatre2 hours ago
-
Biden to give make-or-break speech as Trump rematch looms2 hours ago