Two Philippine Soldiers Killed, 13 Wounded in Clashes With Terrorists - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Two servicemen of the Philippine Army were killed and 13 others wounded in clashes with militants from Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an Islamist militant organization aligned with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), in the country's Maguindanao province, Anhouvic Atilano, the army's 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said on Thursday.

"We suffered two fatalities, and the BIFF also has 10 dead fighters," Atilano said, as quoted by the Philippine news Agency, confirming that 13 soldiers were injured as a result of the militants' attack.

Atilano said that soldiers were patrolling a village when about 20 militants detonated a roadside mine and opened fire at them.

The military official added that seven terrorists were also wounded in the clashes.