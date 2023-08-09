Open Menu

Two Pilots Dead In Brazilian Navy Helicopter Crash - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Two Pilots Dead in Brazilian Navy Helicopter Crash - Defense Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Two Brazilian Navy pilots have died in a UH-15 Super Cougar helicopter crash during a military exercise, Brazil's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that two servicepeople have died in an accident involving a Brazilian Navy aircraft," the ministry said in a statement on the website.

The ministry added that an investigation into the causes of the accident has been launched.

Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Tuesday that six people have also been injured in the accident.

