Two Pilots Killed In Military Helicopter Crash In Thailand - Reports

Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:41 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Two pilots were killed when a Thai army helicopter crashed during a training flight in Nakhon Sawan province on Tuesday morning, newspaper Bangkok Post reported on Tuesday.

The helicopter, manufactured by Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in the United States, crashed at about 02:40 GMT beside a post office in front of Jiraprawat army camp, in the Muang district of the province, according to the media.

The Enstrom 480B army helicopter was taking part in a group training flight from the Army Aviation center in Lop Buri in the south of the country. The pilots, Pangpong Banchongplian and Chanakorn Piamcharoen, were killed in the crash.

Thailand's Ministry of Defense purchased 16 Enstrom 480B army helicopters ($2.3 million each) in 2011 and another six in 2019. The aircraft are used for training purposes. Apart from those, the Thai military also uses Russian Mi-17-V5 choppers.

