Open Menu

Two Pilots Killed In Turkey Military Training Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two pilots killed in Turkey military training plane crash

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A military training plane has crashed in central Turkey, killing the two pilots aboard, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane took off from a military base in Kayseri on a training flight and later crashed for as yet unknown reasons, the ministry said.

Images on Turkish media showed black smoke billowing from a charred, half destroyed carcass of a plane in an agricultural field.

Firefighters, rescuers and police were working at the site, according to images by the state Anadalu agency.

"I express my condolences to our martyrs' families, to our heroic army and to our nation," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Topics

Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Kayseri SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

14 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

14 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

14 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

14 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

14 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

14 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

14 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

14 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World