Two Pilots of Afghan Plane That Crashed in Uzbekistan Survived, Were Hospitalized-Hospital

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Two pilots of the Afghan air force's plane that crashed in Uzbekistan's southern Surxondaryo region survived and are receiving medical assistance in a hospital in Termez, their condition is assessed as serious, a staffer of the Termez branch of the republican center for emergency medical assistance told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yesterday, we received two pilots from the crashed Afghan plane," the hospital staffer said, clarifying that both are in the intensive care unit.

Earlier, an employee of the Termez city administration told Sputnik that five wounded servicemen of the Afghan governmental forces were in the hospital.