Two Pilots Of Serbian Air Force Killed In MiG-21 Crash - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Two Pilots of Serbian Air Force Killed in MiG-21 Crash - Defense Ministry

Two pilots of the Serbian Air Force were killed in a crash of MiG-21 plane in the west of the country, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Two pilots of the Serbian Air Force were killed in a crash of MiG-21 plane in the west of the country, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Two pilots of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Serbia died today at about 9.

10 [7.10 GMT] when a MiG-21 plane crashed near the village of Brasina near the town of Mali Zvornik, performing official tasks. The Ministry of Defense, after notifying the families of the pilots, will inform the public about the Names of the pilots," it said.

