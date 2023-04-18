UrduPoint.com

Two Planes Nearly Collided In Russia's Samara In March - Air Transport Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A PC-12 plane of Belarusian airline Bysky flew dangerously close to Russian military aircraft Il-76 in late March in Samara, the Federal air transport agency said on Tuesday, adding that the incident was a dispatcher's fault.

"On March 28, 2023, in ...

(Samara), a serious aviation incident occurred related to the violation of the norms of vertical and horizontal separation between the Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry and the PC-12 aircraft of CJSC Airline Bysky," the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, the dispatcher failed to implement his duties.

"The cause of the aviation incident was the air traffic controller's failure to comply with their duties related to insufficient control over the air situation," the agency said, adding that several people, including dispatchers, have been fired after the incident.

