Two Planes With Sputnik V Vaccine To Arrive In Guatemala Over Next 2 Weeks - RDIF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Two planes carrying batches of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will arrive in Guatemala over the next two weeks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Wednesday, when asked to comment on the country's statement regarding delays in supplies.

On Tuesday, Guatemalan Health Minister Amelia Flores told the parliament that the government had requested Russia to return money paid for a batch of Sputnik V vaccines over a delay in deliveries.

"One plane with the Sputnik V vaccine is due to arrive in Guatemala this week. Another plane carrying the vaccine will arrive at the beginning of next week as part of the fulfillment of contractual obligations," the RDIF said.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo, who also took part in Tuesday's meeting with lawmakers, noted that the sides are negotiating to revise the Sputnik V contract to include the one-component Sputnik Light shot.

Guatemala received two batches of Sputnik V in May. After talks with Brolo last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the two countries are discussing a possibility of accelerating the supply of Sputnik V to Guatemala.

The emergency use of Sputnik V was greenlighted in Guatemala in late February. The country is also using the shots developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca.

