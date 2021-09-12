Two Planes With UN Officials Who Left Afghanistan in August Land at Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Two planes carrying UN officials who left Afghanistan last month after the Afghan government collapsed have landed at the Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing an airport official.

"Two UN-owned aircraft carrying UN teams that left [Afghanistan] last month landed at [the Kabul airport]," the official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The UN, along with other international organizations and countries, began evacuating its mission from the Afghan capital for security reasons when the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) entered the capital on August 15.