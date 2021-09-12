UrduPoint.com

Two Planes With UN Officials Who Left Afghanistan In August Land At Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

Two Planes With UN Officials Who Left Afghanistan in August Land at Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Two planes carrying UN officials who left Afghanistan last month after the Afghan government collapsed have landed at the Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing an airport official.

"Two UN-owned aircraft carrying UN teams that left [Afghanistan] last month landed at [the Kabul airport]," the official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The UN, along with other international organizations and countries, began evacuating its mission from the Afghan capital for security reasons when the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) entered the capital on August 15.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia August Sunday From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

4 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.