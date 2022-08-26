(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Two individuals pleaded guilty to the theft of a private diary that reportedly belonged to President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley, although the US Justice Department did not reveal the victim's identity in a statement on Thursday.

In 2020, as the presidential election was in its last days, Project Veritas, a right wing activist group that backed former President Donald Trump, published portions of the diary the organization said belonged to Ashley Biden. Despite Project Veritas claiming it obtained the documents legally, the FBI searched the homes of people tied to the group as part of a probe into the missing diary, The New York Times reported last November.

"AIMEE HARRIS and ROBERT KURLANDER pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office," the department said in a press release on Thursday.

The individuals aged 40 and 58, stole the diary and other items from a private residence in Florida and later transported them to New York, where they sold the property to an organization for $40,000, the release added.

The Justice Department said as part of a plea agreement each agreed to forfeit $20,000 and cooperate with the government in their investigations.

Harris and Kurlander are both facing sentences of up to 5 years in prison, according to the release.

Project Veritas is a right-wing activist media group in the US founded by James O'Keefe in 2010. The group is known for using undercover techniques to capture proof of what it says is liberal bias and corruption in mainstream media and has been accused of producing deceptively edited videos about media organizations.