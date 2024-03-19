Open Menu

Two Police Among 6 Killed As Truck Rams Into Spanish Checkpoint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two police among 6 killed as truck rams into Spanish checkpoint

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A freight truck ploughed into a police checkpoint in southern Spain early on Tuesday, killing six people including two officers, the regional government said.

Three other people were injured in the accident, which happened at around 4:30 am (0330 GMT) on a highway near the town of Los Palacios in the province of Seville, the government of Andalusia said in a statement.

All three injured belong to the Civil Guards police force, the force said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

"I would like to send all my love and solidarity to the families of the people who died, two of them police officers, in a road check," Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding he wished a "speedy recovery for the injured in this tragic accident".

Spanish media said the officers who were run over by the truck were carrying out routine checks against drug trafficking. The driver of the truck has been detained and tested negative for drugs and alcohol, the reports said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Drugs Twitter Driver Road Died Seville Spain Media All Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

57 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

3 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From World