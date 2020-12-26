Two Police Officers Dead as Afghan Capital Rocked by 4 Explosions Within Hours - Reports

Four blasts rocked the Afghan capital Kabul Saturday in a space of three hours killing two security personnel and injuring six others, media reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Four blasts rocked the Afghan capital Kabul Saturday in a space of three hours killing two security personnel and injuring six others, media reported.

Earlier in the day, police said that a magnetic mine explosion hit a police vehicle in the Pul-e-Sukhta area of Kabul's 6th police district.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, minutes before that another blast occurred in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area and left no casualties. The third explosion took place in Deh Sabz area and the fourth blast was registered in Deh Bori area.

All the blasts appeared to target Afghan police officers, with one hitting a car carrying a senior law enforcement official.

One civilian and six police officers were injured cumulatively, Tolo reported, citing the police.

Afghanistan has been witnessing an uptick in violence, already rampant in the war-torn country, as peace talks between the government and the Taliban, ongoing since September, have yet to reach any milestones.