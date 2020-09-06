UrduPoint.com
Two Police Officers Injured During Anti-Gov't Protests In Jerusalem - Israeli Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Two police officers sustained injuries as an anti-government protest in Jerusalem grew into unrest, the Israeli police said in a press release on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli police warned that they would suppress any protest breaking the authorized noise level as people took to the streets for the 11th Saturday straight. Footage from the scene show protesters, carrying inflatable models of submarines with the inscription "investigation," initiating clashes with law enforcement which try to push them back.

"Police in Jerusalem is responding to an unauthorized protest. Protesters have broken the police cordon. Two officers have sustained injuries," the press release read.

In Israel, a notorious corruption case, known as Case 3000, has been underway since 2018. It implicates high-ranking officials from the government of alternate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in illegal soliciting of multi-million-dollar state contracts on nuclear submarines for German company Thyssenkrupp. Several individuals close to Netanyahu were indicted over Case 3000 on various corruption-related charges, including suspicion of fraud, breach of trust, and conspiring to commit a crime.

Netanyahu himself was indicted in several other cases on charges of illegal lobbying for positive media coverage, corruption and bribery, among other things.

The next hearing in his cases is scheduled to take place on December 6.

