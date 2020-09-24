Two Police Officers Injured During Riots in Louisville - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Two police officers have sustained gunshot injuries during the ongoing riots the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

The riots erupted in Louisville on Wednesday after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a press conference that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law.

However, Cameron said a US grand jury has decided to indict former police officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree after shots he fired during the police raid of Taylor's apartment went into an apartment next door and seriously endangered the three residents inside.

The protests have already urged Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to impose a curfew in the city.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense, fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the four police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.