Two Police Officers Injured in Oklahoma After Gunman Opens Fire - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A gunman in the US city of Tulsa, Oklahoma has critically injured two police officers after opening fire, city law enforcement officials said on Monday.

"Officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E.

21st street at about 3:30 AM [08:30 GMT], a scuffle ensued with the suspect, Ware pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times. Both Officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery," the Tulsa Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The suspect, named by law enforcement officials as David Ware, fled on foot from the area and a search is ongoing, the police department said.