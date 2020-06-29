UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Injured In Oklahoma After Gunman Opens Fire - Law Enforcement

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two Police Officers Injured in Oklahoma After Gunman Opens Fire - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A gunman in the US city of Tulsa, Oklahoma has critically injured two police officers after opening fire, city law enforcement officials said on Monday.

"Officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E.

21st street at about 3:30 AM [08:30 GMT], a scuffle ensued with the suspect, Ware pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times. Both Officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery," the Tulsa Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The suspect, named by law enforcement officials as David Ware, fled on foot from the area and a search is ongoing, the police department said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Facebook David Tulsa Post From

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

52 seconds ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

46 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

57 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.