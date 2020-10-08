Two Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Paris Suburb - Minister

Two police officers were wounded on Wednesday evening in a shooting in the French commune of Herblay located in the northwest suburbs of the French capital, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Two police officers were wounded on Wednesday evening in a shooting in the French commune of Herblay located in the northwest suburbs of the French capital, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

The officers were assaulted by at least two perpetrators while chasing them because the latter had stolen their weapons.

�The officers who received leg injuries were taken to a local hospital.

"Total support for our 2 police officers violently attacked last night in the Val d'Oise [department]� during their service. These acts - gunfire on our law enforcement - are incredibly violent. Everything is done to find their authors," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

A probe was opened into the attack, which the mayor of the commune Philippe Rouleau, said was carried out by "three aggressors", as the LCI broadcaster reported.