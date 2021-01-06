WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been terminated for their roles in the fatal shooting of African American Breonna Taylor last March while serving a search warrant, NBC news reported on Wednesday citing a letter from outgoing Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry.

The report said Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have been terminated from the police department for violating operating procedures when obtaining and serving the search warrant.

Another police officer involved in the incident, Brett Hankison, was previously fired for recklessly firing his gun into adjacent apartments.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant.

A grand jury decided not to issue criminal indictments against the two police officers in the case, setting off protests in Taylor's home city of Louisville as well as in other cities in the United States.