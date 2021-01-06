UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Fired From Department - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Two Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor's Death Fired From Department - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been terminated for their roles in the fatal shooting of African American Breonna Taylor last March while serving a search warrant, NBC news reported on Wednesday citing a letter from outgoing Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry.

The report said Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have been terminated from the police department for violating operating procedures when obtaining and serving the search warrant.

Another police officer involved in the incident, Brett Hankison, was previously fired for recklessly firing his gun into adjacent apartments.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant.

A grand jury decided not to issue criminal indictments against the two police officers in the case, setting off protests in Taylor's home city of Louisville as well as in other cities in the United States.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Metro Louisville United States March Criminals From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

1 hour ago

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserts of amelio ..

1 minute ago

Germany's DAX closes at record high

1 minute ago

Biden Pledges Additional COVID-19 Relief With Demo ..

1 minute ago

Govt to introduce uniform syllabus by start of nex ..

1 minute ago

UN expert welcomes British court's refusal to extr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.