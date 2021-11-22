UrduPoint.com

Two Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured In Shootout With Rebels In Philippines - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Two police officers were killed and another four were injured in a shootout with rebels in the Philippines, the country's national police (PNP) said on Sunday.

The rebels attacked the police unit using an improvised explosive device on Saturday in the town of Gamay in the Northern Samar province, according to a police statement posted on Facebook.

"We express our condolences to the families of Pat. Franklin Marquez at Pat. Jimmy Caraggayan. Our snappy salute to the bravery they have shown.

They were killed in the line of duty defending our country against insurgency. We would want to recognize the valor of four other troop members who were injured during the firefight," Dionardo Carlos, PNP Chief General, said in the statement.

The police will provide financial support to the families of the victims and medical assistance to the injured police officers, the statement said. An investigation is under way to arrest the members of the rebel group suspected of being behind the attack.

