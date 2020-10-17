Two Police Officers Killed as Result of Gunmen Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Source

Unknown gunmen on a motorcycle have attacked police in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, and shot two officers dead, a source told Sputnik on Saturday

The incident took place in the province's capital of Lashkar Gah, the source said, adding that the gunmen managed to escape the scene.

Over the week, the province's capital has been witnessing violent clashes between the security forces and Taliban militants after skirmishes broke out on Sunday.