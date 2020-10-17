UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Killed As Result Of Gunmen Attack In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:07 PM

Two Police Officers Killed as Result of Gunmen Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Source

Unknown gunmen on a motorcycle have attacked police in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, and shot two officers dead, a source told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Unknown gunmen on a motorcycle have attacked police in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, and shot two officers dead, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The incident took place in the province's capital of Lashkar Gah, the source said, adding that the gunmen managed to escape the scene.

Over the week, the province's capital has been witnessing violent clashes between the security forces and Taliban militants after skirmishes broke out on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Militants Police Lashkar Gah Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

24 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

Nine arrested over France teacher beheading

2 minutes ago

Supporters of Iraq's PMF Attack Kurdistan Democrat ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the 8t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.