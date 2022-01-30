Two Police Officers Killed, Three Injured in Attack on Governor in Colombia - Police Chief

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) A homemade bomb exploded on the way of the governor of the Caqueta department in Colombia and claimed lives of two police officers of the convoy leaving three others injured, national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said early Sunday.

"We condemn the cowardly terrorist act that killed today our patrolmen William Echeverria and Miguel Bernal in #Caqueta," the official said on Twitter.

The police chief added that the law enforcement officers ensured Governor Arnulfo Gasca Trujillo's security during his trip around the area, who was not injured and was reported to have been airlifted to an army brigade in Caqueta's capital of Florencia.