Two Police Officers Shot Dead in Southernmost Texas - McAllen Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a call at a home in the city of McAllen in southern Texas, local authorities have announced.

"It's with a heavy heart I share the terrible news that today we lost two of our brave McAllen Police Officers. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the families of Officer Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez. I ask for prayers for their loved ones during this difficult time," McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.

The City of McAllen also released a statement on Twitter expressing condolences to the officers' families, saying that Garza and Chavez were killed in the line of duty.

The police officers came under fire when they were responding to a call at a home on Saturday night. The suspect shot himself and died as other law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, were both pronounced dead at a local hospital, Rodriguez said at a press conference, broadcast live by KRGV tv.

According to McAllen police, the suspect, identified as Aldon Caramillo, 23, had a history of arrests, but the officers were not expecting a deadly assault on them and were not wearing body cameras.