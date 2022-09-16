Two Police Officers Stabbed in London, Suspect Arrested - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Two police officers were seriously injured in a knife attack in central London, the suspect was arrested, the metropolitan police said on Friday.

"Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the police said in a statement.

The incident took place on Friday morning in the area of Leicester Square, the police said, adding that a taser was used against a male suspected of causing injury and assaulting an officer. The suspect was apprehended and taken to hospital, according to the report.

The London police said that the attack was not related to terrorism. The investigation is ongoing.