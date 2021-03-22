Two Police Officers Taken to Hospital as Protesters Clash With Police in Bristol

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) At least two police officers were seriously injured as protesters clashed with law enforcement in the English city of Bristol, Avon and Somerset Police said.

"One suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital," police said in a statement released on Sunday night, adding that "At least two police vehicles have been set on fire and damage has been caused to the outside of the station."

Police specified that there were no protesters inside the police station.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the Bristol violence against law enforcement officers.

"Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight.

Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated. Our police officers put themselves in harms way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured," Patel said on Twitter on Sunday night.

Several hundred people gathered in central Bristol on Sunday, protesting against the expansion of police powers at demonstrations. Protesters were spraying paint and throwing objects at law enforcement officers. They set fire to police vehicles and broke the windows of a police station.

Avon and Somerset Police stressed on Sunday that all those responsible for violence and damage would be held accountable.