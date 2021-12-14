UrduPoint.com

Two Police, Suspected Attacker Dead In Colombian Explosions

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday

Ccuta, Colombia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said.

A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber's body parts.

"Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase" that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.

Defense Minister Diego Molano described it as a "terrorist" act and suggested the attack could have been coordinated by Colombian rebels based in Venezuela.

"We reject and condemn this terrorist act that aims, as always, to destabilize" the country, said Molano.

More Stories From World

