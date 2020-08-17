Two Policemen Injured in Anti-Racism Protests in US City of Portland - Statement

The Portland police said on Monday that two officers were wounded on Sunday night during violent riots that erupted in the city amid continuing anti-racism protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Portland police said on Monday that two officers were wounded on Sunday night during violent riots that erupted in the city amid continuing anti-racism protests.

The police said that protesters were throwing rocks, frozen eggs, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles at police officers. Moreover, some of rioters were shining green lasers at them, which is unlawful in Oregon.

"Portland Fire & Rescue treated two Portland Police members injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd. Both of them went to the hospital for further treatment. One of the rocks (pictured) weighed 9.

5 Pounds and was thrown by a person in group of people wearing 'press' as the officer prepared to ride away on a truck," the statement said.

The statement added that a total of 11 people were detained during the weekend riots.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the Federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.