Two Policemen Injured in Shootout in Southwestern Moscow - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Two policemen and one civilian were injured as a result of a shootout in southwestern Moscow, a spokesperson for the capital's emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to preliminary information, two policemen and one civilian were injured during shooting from a taxi car on Leninsky Prospekt," the spokesperson said.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows an attacker shooting a policeman point blank when the latter was attempting to wrestle away the firearm from him. Then, another policeman engages in a shootout with the attacker and injures him.