Two policemen killed, 20 children wounded in Afghan blast

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two police officers were killed and about 20 children wounded when a truck bomb detonated near a police station in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the governor of Laghman province, the bomb outside a police headquarters building also partially destroyed a nearby madrassa, or religious school. "The students were wounded by flying glass," he said, noting that "about 20" students were hurt. Six police officers were also wounded.

The interior ministry confirmed the toll and blamed the attack on the Taliban. The insurgent group did not immediately comment.