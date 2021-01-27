UrduPoint.com
Two Policemen Killed As Four Bombs Rock Afghan Capital

Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:19 PM

Two policemen were killed and at least five other people wounded as four separate bombs exploded in Kabul on Wednesday, police said, continuing a recent streak of attacks in the Afghan capital

In recent months, Kabul has been plagued by "sticky bombs" -- explosives attached to vehicles that usually go off in morning rush hour traffic.

The two officers were killed by one such bomb in an eastern district of the city, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

Two other policemen were wounded in a separate morning attack when a bomb attached to their vehicle blew up in the city's north.

Later in the evening two more bombs exploded, including one attached to a civilian vehicle that wounded three passengers, Faramarz said.

The fourth bomb, placed in a flower pot on a pavement in central Kabul, did not cause any casualties.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attacks on Wednesday.

Kabul has also recently seen a string of targeted killings of prominent Afghans, including journalists, activists, judges and politicians.

Afghan officials have blamed the Taliban for the murders, though the militant group has denied they are responsible.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan despite peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government that began in September in the Qatari capital, aimed at ending the long running conflict between the two sides.

The talks have so far failed to achieve any major breakthrough.

