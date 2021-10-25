Two Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants - Security Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Two Polish soldiers were wounded, as illegal migrants staged an assault on the border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.

"Over the weekend, two attempts of a border assault were recorded.

Aggressive groups of about 60 and 70 people threw stones and branches at the border guard officers and soldiers of the polish army. Two soldiers were hospitalized. Both attempts of violent crossing into Poland were thwarted," Polish Border Guard said in a statement.