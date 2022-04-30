Two Power Line Poles Damaged in Afghanistan, Causing Blackout in 11 Provinces - Operator

Two power line poles were blown up in the central Afghan province of Parwan, leaving 11 provinces without electricity, Afghan energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Two power line poles were blown up in the central Afghan province of Parwan, leaving 11 provinces without electricity, Afghan energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Saturday.

"Two imported electricity towers have been destroyed by electricity enemies in Taghma area of southern Salang in Parwan by a landmine explosion. As a result of this incident Kabul and 10 other provinces are in general blackout," the company's statement read.

The company's technical teams are working at the scene, the statement added.