Two Power Transmission Towers Blown Up in Eastern Iraq by Militants - Electricity Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Militants have blown up two power transmission towers in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala, which may lead to power outages in the capital of Baghdad, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said on Wednesday.

"Terrorist groups blew up two power transmission towers in ...

the Diyala province overnight to Wednesday, causing them to go out of service," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

As a result of the incident, the power grid lost about 400 megawatts of electricity, the ministry added.

"Disconnection of power transmission lines will affect the supply of electricity to Baghdad and the northern provinces," the statement read.

The damaged facility is currently being restored.