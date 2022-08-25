Two Power Units of ZNPP Disconnected From Network - Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration

Two power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) have been automatically disconnected from the network after fire erupted near a high-voltage line, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Thursday, adding that one power unit is still connected to the network

"Today, as a result of a strike by the armed units of Ukraine on power lines in the area of the Zaporozhzhia NPP, the territory of the security zone ... caught fire ... The relay emergency protection of ZNPP activated, two power units were turned off, after which the Zaporozhzhia region was left without power supply," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.