Two Powerful Blasts Reported Near US Embassy, Presidential Palace in Kabul - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Two explosions occurred on Sunday near the US embassy and the presidential palace in Kabul, after which a shootout began, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

"Two explosions occurred near the US embassy and the presidential palace in Kabul, columns of smoke are rising," eyewitnesses said.

They added that, soon after, a shooting started with the use of light and heavy weapons.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country. In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces.