Two Prison Guards Killed As Inmates Attempt Escape From Afghan Gardez Jail - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) An armed clash in the Gardez prison in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia during an attempted escape has left two prison guards killed and two others injured, while two inmates have sustained injuries, the Afghan Ministry of Interior's spokesman Tariq Ariyan told Sputnik.

Ariyan said a group of prisoners had staged a riot at around 8:30 p.m. (16:00 GMT) pursuing to escape. The situation is now under control, he added.

According to Paktia governor's spokesman Abdullah Hasrat, the riotous inmates are affiliated to the Taliban radical movement.

Shortly earlier, the deputy director of the Gardez hospital informed Sputnik about admitting three policemen, of which two were killed and another one injured.

